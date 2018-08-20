Jharkhand Cops Unravel Explosives in Shanty, Say 'It Could Destroy a Large Area'

: In a breakthrough investigation, Jharkhand Police on Monday seized a huge cache of explosives that are allegedly supplied to banned Maoists outfits from a shanty in Pakur district’s Saharpur village.Acting on a tip-off, the police surrounded the village and raided the house of Bhagat Murmu and found a huge cache of explosives “capable of destroying a large geographical area”.Pakur Superintendent of Police Shailendra Prasad Burnwal told News18 that the focus of the forces was now on cracking down the complete supply chain.The security forces recovered 10,000 detonators, an equal amount of Gelatin and 300kg of Ammonium Nitrate, a highly explosive material. Police said that the detonators were being used to carry out blasts."Even I was surprised to see such a large amount of explosives and consider this day as one of the biggest achievements. Ammonium Nitrate was stored in 60 gunny bags. Gelatin sticks were kept in cartons", SP Burnwal said.He said that the use of ammonium nitrate by illegal crusher units and miners were reported earlier but in this case the motive seemed to be different hinting on the possibility of the cache being routed to Naxals."This huge amount is capable of inflicting large scale damages. Earlier also we got the information of Naxals getting explosives from inter-state smugglers. Now we will find out the supply chain", Burnwal added.Apart from Maoists, the police was not ruling out possible involvement of other terror outfits as earlier two suspected terrorists were nabbed from Pakur, one was involved in Burdwan blasts another in Bodhgaya blasts. Both were accused of supplying arms and ammunition to the terrorist organisations.