English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Jharkhand Cops Unravel Explosives in Shanty, Say 'It Could Destroy a Large Area'
The security forces recovered 10,000 detonators, an equal amount of Gelatin and 300kg of Ammonium Nitrate, a highly explosive material. Police said that the detonators were being used to carry out blasts.
The security forces recovered 10,000 detonators, an equal amount of Gelatin and 300kg of Ammonium Nitrate, a highly explosive material. Police said that the detonators were being used to carry out blasts.
Loading...
Ranchi: In a breakthrough investigation, Jharkhand Police on Monday seized a huge cache of explosives that are allegedly supplied to banned Maoists outfits from a shanty in Pakur district’s Saharpur village.
Acting on a tip-off, the police surrounded the village and raided the house of Bhagat Murmu and found a huge cache of explosives “capable of destroying a large geographical area”.
Pakur Superintendent of Police Shailendra Prasad Burnwal told News18 that the focus of the forces was now on cracking down the complete supply chain.
The security forces recovered 10,000 detonators, an equal amount of Gelatin and 300kg of Ammonium Nitrate, a highly explosive material. Police said that the detonators were being used to carry out blasts.
"Even I was surprised to see such a large amount of explosives and consider this day as one of the biggest achievements. Ammonium Nitrate was stored in 60 gunny bags. Gelatin sticks were kept in cartons", SP Burnwal said.
He said that the use of ammonium nitrate by illegal crusher units and miners were reported earlier but in this case the motive seemed to be different hinting on the possibility of the cache being routed to Naxals.
"This huge amount is capable of inflicting large scale damages. Earlier also we got the information of Naxals getting explosives from inter-state smugglers. Now we will find out the supply chain", Burnwal added.
Apart from Maoists, the police was not ruling out possible involvement of other terror outfits as earlier two suspected terrorists were nabbed from Pakur, one was involved in Burdwan blasts another in Bodhgaya blasts. Both were accused of supplying arms and ammunition to the terrorist organisations.
Also Watch
Acting on a tip-off, the police surrounded the village and raided the house of Bhagat Murmu and found a huge cache of explosives “capable of destroying a large geographical area”.
Pakur Superintendent of Police Shailendra Prasad Burnwal told News18 that the focus of the forces was now on cracking down the complete supply chain.
The security forces recovered 10,000 detonators, an equal amount of Gelatin and 300kg of Ammonium Nitrate, a highly explosive material. Police said that the detonators were being used to carry out blasts.
"Even I was surprised to see such a large amount of explosives and consider this day as one of the biggest achievements. Ammonium Nitrate was stored in 60 gunny bags. Gelatin sticks were kept in cartons", SP Burnwal said.
He said that the use of ammonium nitrate by illegal crusher units and miners were reported earlier but in this case the motive seemed to be different hinting on the possibility of the cache being routed to Naxals.
"This huge amount is capable of inflicting large scale damages. Earlier also we got the information of Naxals getting explosives from inter-state smugglers. Now we will find out the supply chain", Burnwal added.
Apart from Maoists, the police was not ruling out possible involvement of other terror outfits as earlier two suspected terrorists were nabbed from Pakur, one was involved in Burdwan blasts another in Bodhgaya blasts. Both were accused of supplying arms and ammunition to the terrorist organisations.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Zoya Mateen
-
Meet The Hero Who Offered His Back To Help Women Board The Boat
-
Saturday 18 August , 2018
Kerala Floods: Monsoon Fury Kills Hundreds
-
Friday 17 August , 2018
Kerala Flood Rescue Mission: 'Madad' and 'Sahyog' Launched by Indian Army and Navy
-
Friday 17 August , 2018
Watch: Heroic Effort By Navy; Pregnant Woman Delivers Baby Boy
-
Thursday 16 August , 2018
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Life And Times of Former PM
Meet The Hero Who Offered His Back To Help Women Board The Boat
Saturday 18 August , 2018 Kerala Floods: Monsoon Fury Kills Hundreds
Friday 17 August , 2018 Kerala Flood Rescue Mission: 'Madad' and 'Sahyog' Launched by Indian Army and Navy
Friday 17 August , 2018 Watch: Heroic Effort By Navy; Pregnant Woman Delivers Baby Boy
Thursday 16 August , 2018 Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Life And Times of Former PM
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Fardeen Khan is All Smiles in New Photos As He Steps Out for Lunch Date With Wife
- The 'Soldier' Who Claimed in Viral Video That Kerala CM isn't Letting Army Help is Fake
- What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
- Atalji Used To Call Me Kalicharan: Shatrughan Sinha on His Relationship with Late PM
- UAE-based Indian-origin Tycoons Pledge Rs 125 Million for Kerala Flood Relief
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...