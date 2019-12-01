Jharkhand Court Convicts Man for Raping Minor Girl in Ramgarh
Additional District Judge Sanjay Prasad Singh, on Saturday convicted Ranglal Mahato under the POCSO Act.
Ramgarh: A Jharkhand court has convicted a 25-year-old man for raping a 16-year-old girl two years ago in Ramgarh district of the state.
Additional District Judge (1), Sanjay Prasad Singh, on Saturday convicted Ranglal Mahato under the POCSO Act.
The court will pronounce the quantum of sentence on December 7, Additional Public Prosecutor SK Shukla said on Sunday.
According to the FIR lodged by the victim's family, Mahato had raped the girl when she went to take a bath in a river at Barlanga village on September 28, 2017. The prosecution has examined 11 witnesses.
