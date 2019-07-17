Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Jharkhand Court Modifies 'Donate Quran' Order for Conditional Bail Over 'Communal' Post

The court had on Monday granted the conditional bail to Richa Bharti and had asked to submit a copy of Quran to the local Anjuman Committee in the presence of police authorities, and four more copies to different libraries in the city.

PTI

Updated:July 17, 2019, 9:45 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Jharkhand Court Modifies 'Donate Quran' Order for Conditional Bail Over 'Communal' Post
file image of Richa Bharti (Image: twitter/ANI)
Loading...

Ranchi:A court here Wednesday modified its order asking a college girl, arrested for an offensive Facebook post, to donate copies of the Quran as a pre-condition for bail.

The court changing its order allowed her regular bail by furnishing a bail bond of Rs 7,000 and two sureties of like amount each.

Judicial Magistrate Manish Kumar Singh modifying his Tuesday's order said the court has granted a petition filed by the investigating officer cum-officer-in- charge of

Pretoria police station praying for doing away with the condition of donating copies of the Quran because of the difficulties in its implementation.

The court retained its condition that one of the bailers should be a local resident of Ranchi district and another must be a relative of the petitioner.

Lawyers of the Ranchi civil court Wednesday boycotted the court in protest against the order asking the girl to distribute copies of the holy book.

They ended the boycott at 4 p.m. following the modification in the judge's order.

The direction had evoked a huge outcry on social media with the hashtag #RichaBharti trending on Twitter on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old girl was arrested on July 12 for allegedly sharing an offensive post in the social media which reportedly hurt religious sentiments.

A complaint was filed by the Pithoria Anjuman committee for the post.

Lawyer Rampravesh Singh told PTI that now that the court itself has modified its order, there may not be a boycott Thursday.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram