Jharkhand Court Modifies 'Donate Quran' Order for Conditional Bail Over 'Communal' Post
The court had on Monday granted the conditional bail to Richa Bharti and had asked to submit a copy of Quran to the local Anjuman Committee in the presence of police authorities, and four more copies to different libraries in the city.
file image of Richa Bharti (Image: twitter/ANI)
Ranchi:A court here Wednesday modified its order asking a college girl, arrested for an offensive Facebook post, to donate copies of the Quran as a pre-condition for bail.
The court changing its order allowed her regular bail by furnishing a bail bond of Rs 7,000 and two sureties of like amount each.
Judicial Magistrate Manish Kumar Singh modifying his Tuesday's order said the court has granted a petition filed by the investigating officer cum-officer-in- charge of
Pretoria police station praying for doing away with the condition of donating copies of the Quran because of the difficulties in its implementation.
The court retained its condition that one of the bailers should be a local resident of Ranchi district and another must be a relative of the petitioner.
Lawyers of the Ranchi civil court Wednesday boycotted the court in protest against the order asking the girl to distribute copies of the holy book.
They ended the boycott at 4 p.m. following the modification in the judge's order.
The direction had evoked a huge outcry on social media with the hashtag #RichaBharti trending on Twitter on Tuesday.
The 19-year-old girl was arrested on July 12 for allegedly sharing an offensive post in the social media which reportedly hurt religious sentiments.
A complaint was filed by the Pithoria Anjuman committee for the post.
Lawyer Rampravesh Singh told PTI that now that the court itself has modified its order, there may not be a boycott Thursday.
Also Watch
-
Floods Wreak Havoc In Assam
-
Monday 15 July , 2019
JoAnn Morgan, One Of NASA's First Female Engineers, Opens Up On Sexism
-
Saturday 13 July , 2019
Chandrayaan-2: India Prepares To Launch Second Mission To Moon
-
Saturday 13 July , 2019
TMC Not Pro-Appeasement, Didi Just Trying To Uplift The Suppressed: Nusrat Jahan
-
Thursday 11 July , 2019
Villagers Of Odisha's Angul Overcome Water Crisis With Inventive Water Conservation Methods
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICJ Orders Pakistan To Grant Consular Access To Kulbhushan Jadav
- ICJ Rules in favour of India: A Timeline of Kulbhushan Jadhav Case
- Is Chunky Panday the First Confirmed Celebrity Contestant of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 13?
- Concussion Substitutes Likely Make International Debut in Ashes: Report
- Big Tech Quartet's Antitrust Hearing Highlights Their Sheer Might and Murky Policies