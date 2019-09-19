Take the pledge to vote

Jharkhand Court Sends 3 Naxalites of Banned Outfit to Jail for 18 Months for Unlawful Activities

Chief Judicial Magistrate Anandmani Tripathi convicted the Naxalites and pronounced the quantum of punishment on Wednesday, Assistant Public Prosecutor (APP) Amit Kumar Srivastav said here on Thursday.

Simdega (Jharkhand): A court here has sentenced three Naxalites of the banned People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI) to 18 months of rigorous imprisonment for their involvement in unlawful activities in Simdega district of Jharkhand.

The three convicted Naxalites of the PLFI, a Maoist splinter group, were Ram Prasad Singh, Jaichand Singh and Turtan Gudia, the APP said.

The police arrested them on August 18 last year during patrolling at Sahubeda under the jurisdiction of Bano police station and recovered PLFI pamphlets from their possession.

During interrogation, they had confessed that they used to work for PLFI Naxalites Jage alias Jageswar Singh and Gujju Gope, the APP said

