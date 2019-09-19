Jharkhand Court Sends 3 Naxalites of Banned Outfit to Jail for 18 Months for Unlawful Activities
Chief Judicial Magistrate Anandmani Tripathi convicted the Naxalites and pronounced the quantum of punishment on Wednesday, Assistant Public Prosecutor (APP) Amit Kumar Srivastav said here on Thursday.
File image of Naxals
Simdega (Jharkhand): A court here has sentenced three Naxalites of the banned People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI) to 18 months of rigorous imprisonment for their involvement in unlawful activities in Simdega district of Jharkhand.
Chief Judicial Magistrate Anandmani Tripathi convicted the Naxalites and pronounced the quantum of punishment on Wednesday, Assistant Public Prosecutor (APP) Amit Kumar Srivastav said here on Thursday.
The three convicted Naxalites of the PLFI, a Maoist splinter group, were Ram Prasad Singh, Jaichand Singh and Turtan Gudia, the APP said.
The police arrested them on August 18 last year during patrolling at Sahubeda under the jurisdiction of Bano police station and recovered PLFI pamphlets from their possession.
During interrogation, they had confessed that they used to work for PLFI Naxalites Jage alias Jageswar Singh and Gujju Gope, the APP said
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Climate Change Advocates are Switching to Solar Panels, Vegan Diets and No Flights
- If Your iPhone Has a True Depth Camera, You Can Now Take 3D Selfies on Snapchat
- Priyanka Chopra Plans the Perfect Birthday Outing for Nick Jonas
- Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max Review: More Than Anything Else, The Camera is Truly Pro
- Tamil Nadu's New EV Policy Seeks Full Road Tax Exemption for Electric Vehicles Until 2022