Jharkhand Court Sentences Man to 10-years in Jail for Raping Minor Two Years Ago

Ramgarh: A local court in Jharkhand has sentenced a 25-year-old man to 10-years rigorous imprisonment for raping a 16-year-old girl in Ramgarh district two years ago.

Additional District Judge Sanjay Prasad Singh had convicted Ranglal Mahto under the Special Pocso Act on November 30 for raping the girl, Additional Public Prosecutor, SK Shukla said.

The judge imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on Mahto while announcing the quantum of punishment on Saturday.

According to the prosecution an FIR was registered against Mahato by the girl's family for raping her when she had gone to take a bath in the river at Barlanga village on September 28, 2017.

