Jharkhand: Dhanbad Police Official Caught Taking Bribe, Video Goes Viral

A video of a police officer receiving a bribe from a coal thief in Dhanbad district of Jharkhand has gone viral. In the video, the OP in-charge of Alakdiha RK Sharma is seen taking a five thousand rupees bribe from a coal thief. The video went viral on Sunday night causing sensation in Dhanbad police department.

Sharma is also heard in the video asking, “Why didn’t he come himself, and the second week is still going on. And it is only for a week.”

An individual is seen handing the OP-in-charge Rs 5,000 in cash from his pocket.

Dhanbad is known as the country’s coal capital. The CISF is in charge of the security of the coal mines in this area. However, the coal mafia is stealing coal with the assistance of local police stations. In this viral video, the OP in charge is seen accepting money for covering up theft of coal.

The BCCL Lodna region is part of the Alkadiha OP area. There are a lot of abandoned coal mines in this area. Coal theft is a regular affair in this region. The residents of this region, with the help of the police, dump kilos of coal every day on their motorcycles and bicycles. The stolen coal is transported to the Sarisakundi Damodar River Ghat and deposited every day over the unlicensed mines of Bengal by boat or large tube.

The mafia pays the police 3500 rupees to assist in the illegal coal ferrying. This amount must be paid weekly. There are numerous police station areas around the district where illegal coal mining occurs thanks to the police’s generosity.

Even before this, a video of Alakdiha former OP in charge accepting a bribe had gone viral. After that. The issue of taking a bribe has come up again in this area.

