CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBoss15#Movies#Coronavirus#IPL#Bollywood#Parliament
Home » News » India » Jharkhand Engineer Caught Accepting Bribe, Arrested
1-MIN READ

Jharkhand Engineer Caught Accepting Bribe, Arrested

Jharkhand Engineer Caught Accepting Bribe, Arrested

A junior engineer of the Jharkhand government's Public Works Department (PWD) was arrested by the sleuths of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Hazaribag, on Wednesday allegedly for accepting a bribe for clearing the bill of a contractor, an official said. An ACB team conducted a raid in a posh hotel on National Highway 33 and caught the junior engineer red-handed while accepting Rs 70,000 as a bribe from the contractor, the official said.

Hazaribag (Jharkhand), Dec 1: A junior engineer of the Jharkhand government’s Public Works Department (PWD) was arrested by the sleuths of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Hazaribag, on Wednesday allegedly for accepting a bribe for clearing the bill of a contractor, an official said. An ACB team conducted a raid in a posh hotel on National Highway 33 and caught the junior engineer red-handed while accepting Rs 70,000 as a bribe from the contractor, the official said.

It is alleged that the accused had demanded a bribe of Rs 7 lakh to clear a bill of Rs 41 lakh. As he agreed to accept Rs 70,000 as the first instalment of the sum demanded, the ACB laid a trap after the contractor lodged a complaint with the agency, the official said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

first published:December 02, 2021, 00:54 IST