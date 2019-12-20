Take the pledge to vote

Jharkhand Exit Poll Results 2019: When and Where to Watch After Voting in Final Phase Ends Today

Polling for the fifth and final phase of the Jharkhand assembly elections in 16 constituencies began at 7 am on Friday. The fate of 237 candidates, including two ministers and a former CM, will be decided in this final phase.

News18.com

December 20, 2019
Jharkhand Exit Poll Results 2019: When and Where to Watch After Voting in Final Phase Ends Today
People queued outside a polling booth in Jharkhand to cast their vote.

The exit poll results and predictions for Jharkhand Assembly election will be released by news channels Friday evening after the conclusion of voting for the final phase at 5pm in the five-phased election.

CNN-News18 will run a live telecast of the exit poll results for the Jharkhand polls, along with a detailed analysis of voter mood, trends and factors that defined the polling pattern in the state. You may follow News.18.com for more updates.

Polling for the fifth and final phase of the Jharkhand assembly elections in 16 constituencies began at 7 am on Friday. The fate of 237 candidates, including two ministers and a former CM, will be decided in this final phase.

Over 40,000 security personnel have been deployed in these Assembly constituencies spread over six districts to ensure free, fair and peaceful polling, Election Commission officials said.

In the final round of elections, the fates of two Jharkhand ministers and former chief minister Hemant Soren will be decided. Soren, who is contesting in two seats, is facing a tough battle from Woman and Child Welfare Minister Louis Marandi of the BJP from Dumka and Simon Malto of the saffron party from Barhait.

State Agriculture Minister Randhir Singh of BJP is contesting from Sarath.

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) president Shibu Soren and his son, Hemant Soren, canvassed for party candidates.

The JMM re-nominated its sitting MLA Sita Soren, daughter-in-law of the party president, from Jama seat. Former deputy chief minister and sitting JMM MLA Stephen Marandi is seeking re-election from Maheshpur.

BJP has fielded sitting MLAs Ashok Kumar Bhagat, Anant Ojha and Amit Mandal from Mahagama, Rajmahal and Godda assembly constituencies respectively while the saffron party nominated former minister Satyanand Jha from Nalla.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Tribal Welfare Minister Arjun Munda, BJP's working president JP Nadda and Jharkhand chief minister Raghubar Das were among the BJP leaders who campaigned in the Santhal Pargana region.

Congress general cecretary Priyanka Gandhi, Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel and Shatrughan Sinha were among the party leaders who appealed to the people to vote for the opposition alliance of Congress, JMM and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

Of 81 Assembly seats, elections were completed in 65 constituencies in the four phases between 30 November and 16 December.

Counting of votes will take place on 23 December.

