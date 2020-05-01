Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Jharkhand Govt Has Plan in Place to Ensure Safe Return of Migrant Workers, Says Hemant Soren

Taking to Twitter, Soren, on the occasion of May Day, said his government has prepared a plan to ensure the safe return of the labourers and students stranded outside.

PTI

Updated:May 1, 2020, 3:54 PM IST
Jharkhand Govt Has Plan in Place to Ensure Safe Return of Migrant Workers, Says Hemant Soren
File photo of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

Assuring migrant labourers stuck outside Jharkhand that efforts were being made to bring them home, Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday said the hardships and pain endured by them amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown would soon come to end.

Taking to Twitter, Soren, on the occasion of May Day, said his government has prepared a plan to ensure the safe return of the labourers and students stranded outside.

"Best wishes to all labourers on May Day. I know they have endured paid in the midst of the the lockdown. The government is working for your safe return and for your betterment," Soren tweeted.

May 1 is celebrated as International Workers' Day or Labour Day across the globe.

Asserting that the Jharkhand government had on various occasions sought permission from the Centre to bring back the stranded migrants, the CM, in a video message, said, "Now that permission has been granted, it is our responsibility to get you (workers) home. A work plan to bring back the students and the mazdoor has been prepared.

The state government will reach out to each of the stranded workers and make sure that they get to return home safely, Soren said.

Meanwhile, Arun Kumar, the director general of the Railway Protection Force (RPF), told PTI that a 24-coach train left Telangana for Hatia in Jharkhand at 4.50 am with 1,200 migrant labourers.

It remains to be seen how many from Hatia board the train for their journey to Telangana.

On Thursday night, the state government had sent buses to West Bengal carrying migrants from the neighbouring state.



