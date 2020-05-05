Jharkhand Orders Probe After Woman Loses Unborn Baby as Hospitals Struggle With Emergency Care

Jharkhand health minister Banna Gupta ordered an interim inquiry on Tuesday after the wife of photojournalist Vinay Murmu gave birth to a dead baby allegedly due to lack of emergency services at several hospitals in the state that made the couple run around for assistance amid the Covid-19 lockdown. Terming the incident 'unfortunate', Banna also promised strict action against those found at fault.

Vinay says he first went to a private hospital in Ranchi's Harmu locality after his wife went into labour. But he was told there was no doctor present and asked to go to either Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) or Sadar Hospital instead. However, on arrival, the couple found the emergency wards of both hospitals were closed. According to Vinay, he then called the civil surgeon for assistance and was advised to approach Doranda Aushadhalaya. That didn't help either because the institute didn't have any female doctors, and the couple were referred to RIMS again. Meanwhile, the condition of Vinay's wife started deteriorating. He took her to Guru Nanak Hospital where doctors declared that the baby had already died in the womb.

"My wife is still in the ICU and she's recovering. But we won't be able to recover from this grief soon. The greatest loss anyone can probably suffer is the loss of a child, be it born or unborn," said the photojournalist.

But it's not Vinay alone. A few days ago another journalist, Pravin, lost his unborn child after a hospital allegedly refused to admit his wife. The pregnant woman was being regularly treated at RPS Hospital in Ranchi's Bariatu area. But when she went into labour, the institute allegedly turned her away. The couple kept scrambling for other options, but eventually the baby died in the womb.

Observers said the incidents were especially worrying because they happened with media personnel who have easier access to government officials and politicians than common people do.

The district administration has now started a helpline for pregnancy-related emergencies. According to reports, so far four pregnant woman have tested Covid-19 positive in the state and five have lost their unborn babies due to the lockdown and refusal by hospitals to allow admission.

Apart from these incidents, the deliveries for five minor rape victims to be carried out within the next 10 days had become a matter of concern for authorities of the women's welfare home Snehashray near Kanke block in Ranchi before the health officials assured them of assistance.

As the gynaecology wards of Sadar Hospital and RIMS have been sealed after five nurses who helped in the delivery of a coronavirus positive woman were found to be infected, ensuring safe and secure deliveries for the young girls has become a challenge for the authorities.

Snehashray, a short-stay home for women facing harassment or those victimised under Indian Penal Code (IPC) provisions like trafficking, mental/physical torture, etc, has been assured by the administration of adequate medical assistance.

"Since the pregnant minors are of 13 to 15 years of age, the risk of any mishap increases. However, health officials have assured every sort of help from their end in the deliveries. But news like these make us worry," said Aruna, coordinator at Snehashray.

