Jharkhand has Huge Human Resources Besides Minerals, Says President Kovind at Ranchi University Event
President Ram Nath Kovind recalled the role of Birsa Munda who spearheaded an uprising against the British in the Chota Nagpur region in the early 19th century.
File photo of President Ram Nath Kovind.
Ranchi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday said that Jharkhand possesses not only 40 per cent of the country's minerals but also has substantial human resources.
The President was addressing the 33rd convocation of the Ranchi University here. "I can say to Chief Minister Raghubar Das that your state is full of natural resources. It also has one of the largest human resource repositories," Kovind said, congratulating about 3,000 students who were awarded degrees at the convocation.
He recalled the role of Birsa Munda who spearheaded an uprising against the British in the Chota Nagpur region in the early 19th century.
"Birsa Munda, whom we refer to as 'Bhagwaan', was one of the greatest freedom fighters from this region, and a source of inspiration not only for Jharkhand but for the entire nation. He also recalled the contributions of other tribal icons like Sidho-Kanho, Jatra Tana Bhagat and Chand-Bhairov, and appreciated the role of Tana Bhagats, who followed the path of Mahatma Gandhis non-violence during the freedom movement.
The President also said that one should learn from tribals how to live in harmony with nature. Praising the developmental and social welfare programmes of the central and the state governments, the President said that it was from Jharkhand that the worlds biggest health insurance scheme, Ayushman Bharat, was launched.
Pension schemes for farmers and traders were also launched from here, he said.
The President called upon the students to learn from the life of Mahatma Gandhi and do social service on the 150th birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Which One Would You Buy Under Rs 30,000? Google Pixel 3a or the OnePlus 7
- Teaser of Suhana Khan's Short Film Goes Viral, Fans Say She's Born to Act Like Shah Rukh Khan
- Can you Spot the Leopard Hidden in this Viral Photo Which Has Netizens Scratching Their Heads?
- Man Who Caught a Fish Worth Rs 23 Crore, Released it Back Into the Sea
- Amy Jackson Shares Photo of Breastfeeding Her Newborn Son on Instagram