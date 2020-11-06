Jharkhand HC Defers Till Nov 27 on Lalu Prasad's Bail Plea in Fodder Scam Case

Jharkhand High Court on Friday deferred till Nov 27 on the bail plea of RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav in a fodder scam case as CBI yet to file its counter.

“Lalu Prasad has served over half of the jail term in the case, so we had applied for bail but CBI deliberately did not file counter affidavit in the case and the court asked CBI to file it by November 23 so that the case could be heard on November 27,” Prabhat Kumar, Mr. Prasad’s lawyer, told The Hindu.

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav was convicted in the Dumka (Jharkhand) treasury case and was awarded five years’ jail term. He was convicted in four out of total five cases and had got bail in three cases.