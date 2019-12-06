Take the pledge to vote

Jharkhand HC Turns Down Lalu Prasad's Bail Plea in Fodder Scam Case

The bench of Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh dismissed the bail petition of the former Bihar chief minister on the ground that he has not completed half of his prison term handed by the special CBI court in the case.

PTI

December 6, 2019
Ranchi: The Jharkhand High Court on Friday rejected bail to incarcerated RJD chief Lalu Prasad in a fodder scam case pertaining to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 3.97 crore from the Dumka treasury in the 1990s.

The bench of Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh dismissed the bail petition of the former Bihar chief minister on the ground that he has not completed half of his prison term handed by the special CBI court in the case.

A special CBI court had sentenced Prasad to seven years prison term in the Dumka case. Prasad has been convicted in four fodder scam cases pertaining to fraudulent withdrawal of money from Deoghar, Dumka and two cases pertaining to Chaibasa treasury.

The over Rs 900 crore fodder scam had taken place in the Animal Husbandry department of the united Bihar when Prasad was the chief minister. The RJD president got bail in one of the Chaibasa cases and in the Deoghar case.

Prasad is facing a fifth fodder scam case in a special CBI court in Ranchi pertaining to fraudulent withdrawal of money from the Doranda treasury. Prasad, who is in jail from December 2017, is now under

treatment at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in Ranchi.

