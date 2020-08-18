Jharkhand Health Minister Tests Positive for Covid-19, Had Attended Cabinet Meeting with CM

Jharkhand's Health Minister Banna Gupta said on Tuesday he has been diagnosed with coronavirus. He said he got tested during the day and the report came in as positive.

"In the last few days, all those who have come in contact with me are requested to get your Covid-19 test done," he said in a tweet.

Gupta was present in the state cabinet meeting held earlier in the day and was seated along with Agriculture Minister Badal Patralekh, sources said.

Gupta had some symptoms of Covid-19 but still attended the meeting and this is likely to force the entire cabinet, including Chief Minister Hemant Soren, to go into quarantine, they said.

Meanwhile, AJSU Party president Sudesh Mahto also said that he has tested positive. Mahto, who got tested after noticing certain symptoms, is currently in home quarantine.

"I urge the people of Jharkhand to strictly follow social distancing norms, and take care of yourself and your loved ones," he said in a tweet.

Mahto's party was a part of the previous Raghubar Das-led government. However, it severed ties ahead of the last year's state polls and fought alone, winning only two seats. Mahto won the election from the Silli seat.