Jharkhand High Court Asks State Govt to Submit Report on Tabrez Ansari Lynching Case
Hearing a PIL filed by Pankaj Yadav demanding a high- level inquiry into the incident, the division bench of justices H C Mishra and Deepak Roshan asked the state government to submit an action-taken report on July 17.
Image for representation.
Ranchi: The Jharkhand High Court Monday asked the state government to submit a report on the lynching of Tabrez Ansari by a mob in Seraikela-Kharswan district.
Hearing a PIL filed by Pankaj Yadav demanding a high- level inquiry into the incident, the division bench of justices H C Mishra and Deepak Roshan asked the state government to submit an action-taken report on July 17, the next date of hearing of the case.
The bench also directed the Ranchi police to give a report on July 17 about the recent incidents in the district. On June 17, when Ansari was returning home, he was brutally thrashed by a mob for alleged theft. He succumbed to his injuries on June 22.
Eleven people were arrested in connection with his death. On July 5, some miscreants wounded a youth with a knife, beat up some people and broke window panes of vehicles in Ranchi city.
Also Watch
-
Mumbai Lashed by Heavy Rains ; Several Flights Cancelled, Train Services hit
-
Monday 08 July , 2019
29 Killed After Bus Falls Off Yamuna Expressway Into Gorge
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Budget 2019 | Nirmala Sitharaman Proposes One Nation, One Grid For Better Power Supply
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Budget 2019 | India Inc Are Nation's Wealth Creators: Nirmala Sitharaman
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Nirmala Sitharaman Foregoes Briefcase, Holds Budget Document Wrapped In Red Cloth
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India vs New Zealand: Bat Big, Hit Rohit with a Lightning Boult - How Blackcaps Can Beat India
- India vs New Zealand | Hard to Decipher Where Bumrah’s Speed Comes From: Bishop
- Mozilla Firefox Premium to Offer Ad-Free Browsing, Cost $4.99/Month
- BCCI Appoints Rahul Dravid as Head of Cricket at NCA
- Priyanka Chopra Slays in New Poolside Pictures, Gets Epic Reaction from Sophie Turner
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s