Jharkhand High Court Asks State Govt to Submit Report on Tabrez Ansari Lynching Case

Hearing a PIL filed by Pankaj Yadav demanding a high- level inquiry into the incident, the division bench of justices H C Mishra and Deepak Roshan asked the state government to submit an action-taken report on July 17.

PTI

Updated:July 8, 2019, 10:57 PM IST
Image for representation.
Ranchi: The Jharkhand High Court Monday asked the state government to submit a report on the lynching of Tabrez Ansari by a mob in Seraikela-Kharswan district.

Hearing a PIL filed by Pankaj Yadav demanding a high- level inquiry into the incident, the division bench of justices H C Mishra and Deepak Roshan asked the state government to submit an action-taken report on July 17, the next date of hearing of the case.

The bench also directed the Ranchi police to give a report on July 17 about the recent incidents in the district. On June 17, when Ansari was returning home, he was brutally thrashed by a mob for alleged theft. He succumbed to his injuries on June 22.

Eleven people were arrested in connection with his death. On July 5, some miscreants wounded a youth with a knife, beat up some people and broke window panes of vehicles in Ranchi city. ​

