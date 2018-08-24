Jharkhand High Court Declines Lalu Prasad's Bail, Orders Him to Surrender

The Jharkhand High Court on Friday declined to extend Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's provisional bail anymore and directed him to surrender before the court on August 30. He has been convicted in four fodder scam cases by the special CBI Court, Ranchi.Senior lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Lalu, on Friday pleaded before the bench of Apresh Kumar to extend the bail for three months, but the court agreed for only three days and directed the RJD chief to surrender on Aug 30.“Now he will undergo treatment at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi. He will be brought from Mumbai's Asian Heart Institute where he is currently admitted," said Prabhat Kumar, one of the lawyers of Lalu.After visiting his father at Asian heart Institute in Mumbai on Monday, Tejashwi Yadav wrote on social media that his father was admitted due to ‘various diseases’.“Perturbed to see his falling health & increased infection. Praying that he may recover soon under the around-the-clock monitoring & continuous medical care of specialist doctors,” he said. Lalu had undergone a bypass surgery at the same hospital a few years ago.The former CM of Bihar has been on medical bail since he was convicted in December 2017 in a fodder scam case. He was also convicted in two other cases in January and March 2018 and was awarded 14 years imprisonment. In 2013, he was convicted in the first fodder scam case and sentenced to jail for five years.According to reports, Lalu's diabetic condition has caused a delay in his recovery.