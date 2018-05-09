English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jharkhand High Court Recruitment 2018: 177 Posts, Application Process begins tomorrow, 10th May 2018
The online application process is scheduled to begin tomorrow i.e. 10th May 2018. Interested candidates must apply online for the eligible post on or before 24th May 2018.
Image for representation.
Jharkhand High Court Recruitment 2018 notification to fill 177 vacancies for the post of ‘Personal Assistant’ for High Court of Jharkhand and ‘English Stenographer’ for Civil Courts and Family Courts of the state of Jharkhand has been released on the official website of High Court of Jharkhand - jharkhandhighcourt.nic.in.
The online application process is scheduled to begin tomorrow i.e. 10th May 2018. Interested candidates must apply online for the eligible post on or before 24th May 2018.
High Court Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Personal Assistant – 32
English Stenographer- 145
Application Fee:
Unreserved/ BC - I & BC - II Category - Rs.500
SC/ ST Category - Rs.125
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must be a Graduate from a recognized University on or before the last date of submission of online application form, and must be proficient in English shorthand and typing.
Applicants are advised to read through the detailed official advertisements to ascertain their eligibility before applying:
Personal Assistant - https://jharkhandhighcourt.nic.in/node/display_pdf/PA_ADV_01_2018
English Stenographer - https://jharkhandhighcourt.nic.in/node/display_pdf/STENO_01_2018
Age Limit:
The applicant must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 37 years as on 1st January 2018. Age relaxation rules are applicable as stated in the advertisements above.
Pay Scale:
Personal Assistant - Rs.9300 - Rs.34,800 with Grade pay of Rs.4600 per month
English Stenographer (Civil Courts) - Rs.25,500 - Rs.81,100 per month
English Stenographer (Family Courts) - Rs.19,900 - Rs.63,200 per month
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Stenography and Typing Test, those who qualify these tests will be going through Personality Test/ Viva voce.
Important Dates:
Start date of submission of online applications – 10th May 2018
Last date for submission of online applications – 24th May 2018
