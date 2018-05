Jharkhand High Court Recruitment 2018: 177 Posts, Application Process begins tomorrow, 10th May 2018

Jharkhand High Court Recruitment 2018 notification to fill 177 vacancies for the post of ‘Personal Assistant’ for High Court of Jharkhand and ‘English Stenographer’ for Civil Courts and Family Courts of the state of Jharkhand has been released on the official website of High Court of Jharkhand - jharkhandhighcourt.nic.in The online application process is scheduled to begin tomorrow i.e. 10th May 2018. Interested candidates must apply online for the eligible post on or before 24th May 2018.Personal Assistant – 32English Stenographer- 145Unreserved/ BC - I & BC - II Category - Rs.500SC/ ST Category - Rs.125The applicant must be a Graduate from a recognized University on or before the last date of submission of online application form, and must be proficient in English shorthand and typing.Applicants are advised to read through the detailed official advertisements to ascertain their eligibility before applying:The applicant must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 37 years as on 1st January 2018. Age relaxation rules are applicable as stated in the advertisements above.- Rs.9300 - Rs.34,800 with Grade pay of Rs.4600 per month- Rs.25,500 - Rs.81,100 per month- Rs.19,900 - Rs.63,200 per monthThe selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Stenography and Typing Test, those who qualify these tests will be going through Personality Test/ Viva voce.Start date of submission of online applications – 10May 2018Last date for submission of online applications – 24May 2018