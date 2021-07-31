Jharkhand Judge Death Case: Jharkhand CM Meets Judge’s Kin, Assures Justice

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren met, on Friday, the family members of Additional District Judge, Uttam Anand, who was allegedly killed when an auto-rickshaw hit him during his morning walk near the magistrate colony in Dhanbad on July 28.

During the interaction, CM assured the family members that his government is serious about the investigation and the police will complete the investigation at the earliest and ensure that the family gets justice. The meeting took place at the state secretariat. Deceased Judge’s family expressed satisfaction over the high-level investigation and formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT). During the meeting, the family also requested the CM to give a government job to the judge’s wife on compassionate grounds.

The CM’s office shared information about the meeting through twitter. Earlier, Dhanbad district in-charge Banna Gupta gave a statement that it might not be the right time to say anything without proper evidence. Gupta further added, the investigation will be completed soon and justice will be delivered.

The former CM of Jharkhand Babulal Marandi criticized the state government and administration by saying law and order is coming to a standstill in the state. This incident took place in the area where there is 24×7 patrolling by the police. It seems that everything was pre planned, he added.

The police have arrested two accused and are investigating the call details and other contacts to get their statements verified. An FIR has also been registered under section 302 of Indian Penal Code for murder and the police are investigating the incident to unravel entire conspiracy behind the murder.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court, taking suo moto cognizance of the matter, on July 30 has asked the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police to submit a report within one week.

