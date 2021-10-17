Jharkhand: Despite No From Admin, Locals Burn Ravana Effigy; Two Cops Hurt in Ensuing Clash

Two police officers - a deputy superintendent of police and the in-charge of the police station here were injured in a clash with locals over burning of Ravana’s effigy at Ramgarh district of Jharkhand on Saturday evening, an official said. Burning of Ravana’s effigy is not allowed in Jharkhand as per the guidelines issued by the state government.

So when the locals of Barkipona village under Rajrappa police sought permission to do it on Dussehra on Friday, the district administration turned down their request. The people defied the adminsitration’s diktat on Saturday evening and gathered to burn an effigy of the mythical king of Sri Lanka.

When the police tried to stop them the mob turned violent and injured the deputy superintendent of police (headquarters) Sanjiv Kumar Mishra and Rajrappa police station in-charge Vipin Kumar. The two injured were rushed to the Ramgarh Sadar hospital for treatment, Ramgarh deputy commissioner Madhavi Mishra told PTI.

The district superintendent of police Prabhat Kumar is camping in Barkipona to control the situation and additional security forces have been deployed at Barkipona, where the situation at present is tense but under control, Mishra.

