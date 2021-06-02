Shops Open, Travel Restricted: Jharkhand Govt Extends Lockdown Till June 10

The Jharkhand government on Tuesday extended the lockdown-like restrictions till June 10 with a few relaxations. Amid the second wave of Covid-19 infections, this is the fourth time that the restrictions- first imposed on April 22 for a week, were extended.

The decision was made at a meeting of the State Disaster Management Authority, chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

Here’s what’s Allowed and What’s Not

- Shops in 15 districts will be open from 6 am to 2 pm.

- In nine districts, including state capital Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Hazaribag and Dhanbad, shops other than clothes, jewellery and shoes have been allowed.

- Norms for travelling have been relaxed and e-passes will not be required for inter-district movement.

- The state secretariat will function with 33 per cent staff strength till 2 pm, the official said.

- Agriculture, industries and mining operations, besides emergency services, are allowed to function

- Cinema halls, multiplexes, stadiums, gymnasiums, swimming pools and parks, among others, had also been closed in the state.

The ongoing measures to contain the coronavirus surge were supposed to end on June 3. In the latest health management plan, the government has divided districts into two categories depending upon the number of cases. Out of the 24 districts, 15 are witnessing lesser cases and all shops will be open in those areas, added the government.

