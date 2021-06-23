Jharkhand: Man Accused Of Rape Almost Beaten To Death By Villagers In Giridih

A man, accused of sexually assaulting a 33-year-old woman at knifepoint, was almost beaten to death by villagers in Giridih district of Jharkhand. Police remained clueless about the incident until a video of the brutal thrashing went viral on social media. Moreover, questions are being raised on the police inquiry as the authorities have arrested only the accused man, and no action has been taken against the villagers.

The turn of events started when the 33-year-old woman, a resident of Palmo village under Giridih district’s Hirodih police station limits, was sleeping at her home. Villagers allege that Dhaneshwar Yadav, who belongs to the neighbouring Bhuchrobad village, sneaked into the woman’s house and raped her at knifepoint. However, when Yadav was trying to run away, the victim shouted and he was caught by the villagers. Instead of handing over the accused to the police, the locals took the law into their own hands, and executed a mob justice.

The villagers tied Yadav’s hands and legs, and started beating him black and blue. Women of the Palmo village also thrashed the accused with sticks as he was lying unconscious. It is being said that Yadav was beaten throughout the night.

The police authorities are being criticised for acting only after the video started gaining traction on the internet.

Sub-inspector Hasnain Ansari reached the village with police force on the orders of Hirodih station in-charge Radheshyam Pandey. However, they only arrested Yadav, and did not book any of the villagers let alone arrest them.

Meanwhile, the woman was sent to a government hospital in Giridih for a medical check-up. Police are now investigating the rape allegations on the basis of an FIR registered by the woman against Yadav.

