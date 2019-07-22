Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Jharkhand Man Arrested at Patna Airport After IndiGo Crew Finds Him Smoking in Bathroom

The crew put Kumar under observation till the flight landed at the Jayaprakash Narayan International Airport in Patna and was handed over to the airport police station where the trader admitted his mistake.

News18.com

Updated:July 22, 2019, 10:03 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Jharkhand Man Arrested at Patna Airport After IndiGo Crew Finds Him Smoking in Bathroom
Representational Image.
Loading...

New Delhi: A businessman, who was travelling by an IndiGo Bangalore-Patna-Ranchi flight, was arrested at Patna airport in Jharkhand after he was found smoking in the lavatory.

The accused, identified as Deepak Kumar from Hazaribagh, is an owner of an automobile agency.

Soon after the Patna-bound flight took off from Bangalore Airport, Kumar left his seat and went to the washroom, then started smoking. Following this, the smoke sensors in the lavatory immediately alerted the captain in the cockpit, who informed the crew, the Deccan Herald reported.

The crew put Kumar under observation till the flight landed at the Jayaprakash Narayan International Airport in Patna. “He was immediately handed over to the airport police station where the trader admitted his mistake,” the Deccan Herald quoted an aviation source.

The incident has triggered an investigation on how the passenger could procure an inflammable substance, such as a matchstick/lighter/cigarette, which is strictly prohibited inside airports and amounts to a lapse on the multi-layer security check system.

During the investigation, Kumar said that he was a chain-smoker and was desperate to take a puff on the flight, sources in the Patna airport told DH.

However, Kumar was released after admitting the lapse on his part and submitting a written apology.

Inflight smoking is prohibited by almost all airlines and is a punishable offence according to Aviation Laws

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram