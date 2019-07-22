Jharkhand Man Arrested at Patna Airport After IndiGo Crew Finds Him Smoking in Bathroom

New Delhi: A businessman, who was travelling by an IndiGo Bangalore-Patna-Ranchi flight, was arrested at Patna airport in Jharkhand after he was found smoking in the lavatory.

The accused, identified as Deepak Kumar from Hazaribagh, is an owner of an automobile agency.

Soon after the Patna-bound flight took off from Bangalore Airport, Kumar left his seat and went to the washroom, then started smoking. Following this, the smoke sensors in the lavatory immediately alerted the captain in the cockpit, who informed the crew, the Deccan Herald reported.

The crew put Kumar under observation till the flight landed at the Jayaprakash Narayan International Airport in Patna. “He was immediately handed over to the airport police station where the trader admitted his mistake,” the Deccan Herald quoted an aviation source.

The incident has triggered an investigation on how the passenger could procure an inflammable substance, such as a matchstick/lighter/cigarette, which is strictly prohibited inside airports and amounts to a lapse on the multi-layer security check system.

During the investigation, Kumar said that he was a chain-smoker and was desperate to take a puff on the flight, sources in the Patna airport told DH.

However, Kumar was released after admitting the lapse on his part and submitting a written apology.

Inflight smoking is prohibited by almost all airlines and is a punishable offence according to Aviation Laws