Jharkhand Man Arrested for Raping 12-year-old Niece: Police

A 32-year-old man was arrested on Friday in Jharkhand's Khunti district for allegedly raping his12-year-old niece, a senior police officer here said. The accused, a resident of Gullu village in Murhu police station area of the district, had apparently taken the girl to an under-construction building and raped her, Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar said.

According to the complaint filed by the girl's mother, she was playing with her brother outside their uncle's house, when the accused approached them and took them to the building. An FIR was lodged in the case, following which the 32-year-old was arrested and sent to jail.

The girl has been sent to a local hospital for medical examination, the SP said.