Jharkhand Man, Beaten for Hours on Suspicion of Theft, Forced to Chant 'Jai Shri Ram', Dies

The incident came to light after several videos of the assault went viral on social media.

Updated:June 24, 2019, 8:28 AM IST
Jharkhand Man, Beaten for Hours on Suspicion of Theft, Forced to Chant 'Jai Shri Ram', Dies
Representative image (News18 Creatives)
New Delhi: A man who was assaulted on suspicion of theft in Jharkhand's Kharsawan district and beaten up for hours before being handed over to the police on June 18, succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital on Saturday.

The man was identified as Tabrez Ansari, 24.

The incident came to light after several videos of the assault went viral on social media. In one of the clips, Ansari is seen being beaten with a wooden stick. At the end of another video, he is shown being forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and ‘Jai Hanuman’.

“Tabrez was with two other men who had gone there to steal. The villagers caught them. While two of the men fled, Tabrez was caught by the villagers and beaten up,” Chandan Kumar Sinha, SP of Seraikella-Kharsawan told HuffPost India. The primary accused, Pappu Mandal, was arrested after his death.

In one of the videos, Ansari can be heard denying the charges against himself.

According to reports, Ansari worked as a welder and labourer in Pune and had returned to his home in Kharsawan for Eid last month and to get married.

A Jharkhand-based activist said Ansari left for Jamshedpur at 5 pm on June 18 with two men, unaware of where they were taking him.

Jharkhand has earlier witnessed several cases of mob lynching.

The death was reported days after similar incidents in Delhi and Assam. A Muslim cleric was assaulted in Delhi by men after he refused to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ while a group of Muslim youth was attacked and forced to chant the religious slogan as well as ‘Pakistan Murdabad’.

