Jharkhand Man Believed To Be Dead Returns To His Village After 35 Years

The novel coronavirus pandemic and the frequent lockdowns affected the lives of many but it proved to be a blessing in disguise for a Jharkhand man, who returned home after working for 35 years as a bonded labour. The man, Jogeshwar, returned to his village in Chatra district after 35 years.

It was, however, difficult for residents of Tulbul village in Kanhachatti block of the district and relatives of Jogeshwar to believe that he was alive. To prove he was indeed Jogeshwar and no conman, the man was made to answer several questions relating to his childhood. After he managed to pass his identification test conducted by the gram panchayat, everyone in the village looked happy and welcomed him.

People from neighbouring villages and his relatives are now visiting Jogeshwar, who was earlier believed to be dead. Jogeshwar’s relatives had performed his last rites a few years after he had left his house and was thought to be dead.

“Villagers and family members believed he was dead as he did not return home. Back then, he had left the village saying he was going to Delhi in search of a job,” said a local.

Jogeshwar told his relatives that he stayed on the outskirts of Delhi and worked at a dhaba as a bonded labourer. “I was not happy in Delhi at all. I was forced to work as a bonded labourer by my employers,” said Jogeshwar.

The man further told the media that he had gotten a job at a brick kiln after he reached Delhi through a job consultancy but he had no idea that accepting the job would ruin 35 years of his life. “I was made a bonded labour by the owner of the brick kiln,” said Jogeshwar.

He added that he was forced to work until the brick kiln got shut. “One good thing happened, though. I found my life partner. I got married to a girl who was also working in the kiln,” he said.

“After the brick kiln was shut, my wife and I started hunting for a job. We were offered a job by the dhaba owner. We were thinking our lives would settle now, but here too we were forced to work as bonded labourers.”

Jogeshwar, since his return to the village, has been hunting for a house for his family to stay. He has appealed to the local administration and the government to provide him with a house under a government scheme. “I don’t have an Aadhar card or a ration card, nor a house in the village. I am now thinking about how I am going to survive here with my family,” added Jogeshwar.

