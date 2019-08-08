Jharkhand Man Booked for Domestic Violence After He Utters Triple Talaq

Hazaribag (Jharkhand): A Muslim woman in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district has lodged a complaint against her husband for allegedly uttering talaq thrice, but the police registered a case of domestic violence in the absence of notification of the new act against such instantaneous divorce.

The district superintendent of police Mayur Patel said on Thursday the case of domestic violence was registered as Jharkhand police are yet to receive any notification on the The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019.

The Act had come into being after the presidential assent to the Triple Talaq Bill on July 31.

It makes the practice of instant divorce through 'triple talaq' or any other similar form of talaq having the effect of instantaneous and irrevocable divorce pronounced by a Muslim husband void and illegal and a punishable offence with three-year imprisonment and also liable to fine.

The Hazaribag police registered cases under IPC sections 494 (marrying again during the life time of husband or wife) and 498 A (punishment for subjecting a married woman to cruelty), said Bishnugarh police station in-charge Ganesh Kumar Singh.

Those convicted under under section 494 attract imprisonment for a term which may extend to seven years and for section 498 A imprisonment for a term which may extend to three years and liable to a fine.

According to the complaint filed by the 35-year-old woman the incident took place on the intervening night of August 2 and 3 after she protested against his alleged illicit relationship with another woman.

The husband had also allegedly physically assualted the woman and drove her out of their house in the presence of his parents, the police said quoting the complaint that was lodged on August 5.

The villagers informed the woman's father, who resides 32 km away. The father rushed to her and filed the complaint at Bishnugarh police station.

The woman's husband is absconding since the incident and investigations into the case is on, he added. The couple has a six-month-old girl child.

