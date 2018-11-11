English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jharkhand Man Lynched for Raping 9-year-old Niece as Grand-mom Slept in Next Room
Taluka Purty, the victim's paternal uncle, raped her in one room of the house on Friday night. The girl's grand-mother was in another room when the incident happened.
Jamshedpur: A 21-year-old man was beaten to death by villagers in West Singhbhum district after he allegedly raped his 9-year-old niece, police said.
Taluka Purty, the victim's paternal uncle, raped her in one room of the house on Friday night at Karlajori village under Muffassil police station area. The girl's grand-mother was in another room when the incident happened, police said.
The villagers reached the spot on hearing the scream of the victim, caught hold of the accused and beat him up. Purty was later taken to a hospital in Chaibasa where he succumbed to his injuries on Saturday afternoon, police said. The girl was sent for medical examination.
