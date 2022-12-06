Jharkhand: Man Murders Nephew & Scatters Body Parts, His Friends Take Selfie with Severed Head

A gruesome case of murder with shocking details have emerged from Jharkhand’s Khunti district where a 20-year-old tribal man allegedly beheaded his 24-year-old cousin and his friends took selfies with the severed head, according to the police.

Officials say the incident took place in Murhu area on Monday and the motive for the killing was reportedly a land dispute between the two families, reports PTI.

Six people, including the prime accused and his wife, were arrested on Sunday by the police based on an FIR lodged by the father of the dead 24-year-old man on December 2.

In the FIR, the 55-year-old Dasai Munda claimed that his son Kanu Munda was alone at home on December 1 while others at home went to the paddy fields for work. On returning home later that evening, locals told Dasai Munda that his son had been abducted by Munda’s nephew Sagar Munda and he had help from his friends for carrying out the plan.

Munda made several attempts to locate his son, but failed, forcing him to lodge an FIR the next day.

According to PTI, a police team headed by Khunti Sub-divisional Police Officer Amit Kumar was formed to apprehend the accused.

Following the arrest of the accused, the torso of Kanu Munda was found at the Kumang Gopla forest and his head 15 km away at the Dulwa Tungri area, Murhu police station officer-in-charge Chudamani Tudu told PTI.

The officer said that the accused and his friends had taken selfie with the severed head after killing the 24-year-old.

Five mobile phones, including that of the deceased, two blood-stained sharp weapons, an axe and an SUV were seized, Tudu said.

The murder plot follows a long-standing feud between the families of the deceased and that of the accused all over a piece of land, police officials added.

(With PTI Inputs)

