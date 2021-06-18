Jharkhand: Man Stabs Wife To Death As She Does Not Cook Food

A shocking case of murder has come to light from Jharkhand’s Pakur district where a man allegedly stabbed his wife to death just because she did not cook the food on time. The incident pertains to Titlipahad village under the Simlonh outpost of Litipara block. The accused has been identified as Rama Pahadia.

According to the police, when Rama returned home in the evening after the day’s work, he asked his wife to serve food. Rama’s 35-year-old wife, Kudi Pahadin, told him that she could not cook any food due to her ill health. This enraged Rama and he allegedly picked a knife and stabbed her in the stomach, villagers told the police. After allegedly committing the murder, he fled the spot.

A villager informed the police control room and reported the crime. Soon after, a team, including Simlonh outpost in-charge Kanti Vilas Avinash, sub-inspector (SI) Roshan Kumar, and others reached the couple’s house and took the body in possession. A few moments later, the sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Ajit Kumar Vimal reached the spot and sent the body to Sadar Hospital in Pakur for an autopsy.

Villagers told the police that the deceased wasn’t keeping well for quite some days due to which she had become physically weak. But her husband did not take her to any doctor for a check-up. He also forced her to do household chores despite her deteriorating health.

On the basis of the statements of the villagers, an FIR has been registered against Rama. Simlonh outpost in charge said a team has been formed to search the accused and meanwhile, they are investigating the case.

