In a viral video that has enraged netizens on social media, a man accused of setting on fire a 19-year-old for turning down his proposal in Jharkhand’s Dumka can be seen smiling in police custody, hours after the Class 12 student succumbed to her injuries on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Shahrukh, can be seen smiling nonchalantly and walking casually as he is handcuffed and taken to a police vehicle.

Police said Shahrukh allegedly poured petrol on the 19-year-old on Tuesday through the window of her home when she was asleep and set her on fire. He was arrested along with the person who supplied the petrol.

#WATCH | Jharkhand: Accused Shahrukh who set ablaze a class 12 girl in Dumka for allegedly turning down his proposal, was arrested on 23rd August. The girl succumbed to her burn injuries yesterday, 28th August. (In video: The accused from the day of his arrest – 23rd August) pic.twitter.com/PwkQuM8plt — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2022

The woman, Ankita Kumari, was first admitted to Phulo Jhano Medical College and Hospital in Dumka in a critical condition with 90 per cent burns. Later, she was referred to Ranchi’s Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) for better treatment, the police said. She succumbed to her injuries at RIMS at around 2:30am on Sunday.

According to the statement given to an executive magistrate, the woman had said that the accused called her on her mobile around 10 days back pestering her to become his friend. “He called me again around 8 pm on Monday and told me that he would kill me if I did not talk to him. I informed my father about the threat after which he assured me that he would talk to the man’s family on Tuesday. After having our dinner, we went to sleep. I was sleeping in another room.

“On Tuesday morning, I experienced a sensation of pain on my back and could smell something burning. I found him running away when I opened my eyes. I started screaming in pain and went to my father’s room. My parents doused the fire and took me to the hospital,” the woman had spoken with great difficulty while the police recorded her statement, as per PTI.

Jharkhand health minister Banna Gupta reacted to the matter saying that strict action would be taken against the accused and a fast trial would be ensured. “The state government is serious regarding the murder of a woman in Dumka. Stringent action will be taken against perpetrators. We will ensure a fast trial. We have talked to DC in this regard,” he said.

NCW Intervenes

In a statement, the National Commission for Women (NCW) said it has come across media reports wherein a woman was set on fire in Jharkhand’s Dumka after she rejected the accused’s proposal. The accused had allegedly poured petrol on the woman through the window of her home when she was asleep and set her on fire. The woman reportedly succumbed to her injuries.

“The Commission is anguished with the reported crime and has taken cognizance of the matter. Chairperson Ms Rekha Sharma has written to Director General of Police, Jharkhand to look into the matter and to ensure that a fair investigation is accomplished in a time-bound manner. A copy of the letter has also been sent to Superintendent of Police, Dumka. Action taken must be communicated to the Commission within seven days.”

‘Women not safe’

Claiming that women are now “not safe” in Jharkhand, the BJP questioned why Chief Minister Hemant Soren remained silent over the death of the Class12 student.

The saffron party leaders, including former Jharkhand chief ministers Raghubar Das and Babulal Marandi, demanded that the person involved in the heinous crime be punished through trial in a fast-track court.

Das, who is also the BJP national vice president, said, “A woman was burnt to death but the chief minister is maintaining silence. Isn’t it a politics of appeasement? We have seen Nadeem (Ansari), an accused in the Ranchi violence, was sent to Delhi in an air ambulance for better treatment at the government cost, while the 19-year-old woman with burn injuries was not looked after properly.”

Reacting to the incident, Soren said: “Such incidents have no place in society. There should be a proper discussion as to how to stop this in future. Such people should never be forgiven and should be punished strongly.”

(With agency inputs)

