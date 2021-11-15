Jharkhand Minor, Sexually Harassed for a Long Time, Dies During Childbirth

A minor girl died during childbirth in a village in Godda town of Jharkhand, and now the reports of sexual harassment have surfaced. The deceased, unmarried minor, was 9 months pregnant with a girl child and the former died while giving birth to her. The body was sent for post-mortem in the Sadar hospital by the police.

On November 12, the death of an unmarried girl during childbirth was reported in Bharatikita village of Godda. The minor girl, a Deoghar resident, used to work at the house of Abhay Kumar, a resident of Bharatikita, Godda. The local area police have started the investigation into the matter after receiving the information.

The police investigation has revealed that the girl was a minor. It has been reported that the accused Abhay Kumar was harassing the girl sexually for a long time. The minor girl gave birth to an infant and passed away during the process. The accused Abhay Kumar and his family made several attempts to suppress the matter by destroying evidence, reports say.

The accused acted innocent and informed the relatives of the deceased girl about the entire matter. The accused himself brought the father of the girl from Deoghar to Godda in his vehicle and claimed that she died of natural causes.

Abhay Kumar and his wife gave the infant — the deceased minor gave birth to — to someone in the village, sources said. The district administration launched a probe, found the newborn and handed it to the CWC.

According to sources, to destroy evidence, accused Abhay Kumar and his family also tried to perform the last rites of the girl in the presence of her father.

