Jharkhand Minority Welfare Minister Haji Hussain Ansari Dies Day After 'Recovery' from Coronavirus

A day after he tested negative for coronavirus, Jharkhand Minority Welfare Minister Haji Hussain Ansari passed away on Saturday at the Medanta Hospital here, a JMM leader said.

According to Jharkhand Mukti Morcha spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya, Ansari's coronavirus report had come negative on Friday. The 73-year-old leader was made Minister for the second time in January this year in the Hemant Soren's government.

He was admitted in the hospital for treatment of coronavirus earlier on. He complained of breathing problem on Saturday.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren condoled the death: "I am hurt by the death of Haji Hussain Ansari. He played an important role in the creation of our separate state. May God rest his soul in peace and give strength to his family to bear the pain in difficult times."

Ansari was born in 1947 at Pipra village in Deoghar district. He was elected legislator for the first time in 1995. Later, he was re-elected in 2000, 2009, and 2019.

Leaders of other political parties too condoled the death of the Minister.

Three other Jharkhand Ministers infected with coronavirus have been cured.