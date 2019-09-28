Jharkhand MLA Pradip Yadav Gets Bail in Sexual Harassment Case
A woman leader of the Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) had filed a complaint against Yadav on May 3, accusing him of sexual harassment in Deoghar during the Lok Sabha elections.
Jharkhand MLA Pradip Yadav
Ranchi: The Jharkhand High Court granted bail to JVM(P) MLA Pradip Yadav on Saturday in a sexual harassment case. Yadav had surrendered before the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Deoghar, on July 25.
A woman leader of the Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) had filed a complaint against Yadav on May 3, accusing him of sexual harassment in Deoghar during the Lok Sabha elections.
The bench of Justice R Mukhopadhyay allowed the bail petition filed by Yadav. Yadav, who lost the Godda seat to BJP's Nishikant Dubey in the Lok Sabha polls, represents the Poryahat assembly constituency.
Yadav, who resigned from the post of the party's principal general secretary after the allegation surfaced, was the education minister in the erstwhile Babulal Marandi-led NDA government.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Happy Birthday Mouni Roy: 5 Times She Set Instagram on Fire
- Man Who Caught a Fish Worth 23 Crore Rupees, Released It Back Into the Sea
- India vs South Africa | Rohit Sharma Shouldn't Make Mistakes I Made When Opening: VVS Laxman
- Akshay Kumar Says He'll Work With Sajid Khan Again If the Director is Acquitted of #MeToo Charges
- Dhoni Has Made Many Important Decisions, Let Call on Retirement Rest With Him: Dhawan