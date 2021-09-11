Jharkhand: Mob Thrashes Four Cops Mistaking Them for Forest Officials; Three Held

An irate mob has allegedly thrashed four police personnel, including an officer, mistaking them as forest officials in Jharkhand’s Palamu district, police said on Saturday. The residents of Semri village were angry as a local resident was injured in an accident involving a forest department vehicle.

The police personnel led by Manatu police station officer-in-charge Pankaj Kumar were returning in their jeep after producing an accused woman before a court on Friday evening but the locals presumed it was the same forest department vehicle that was involved in the accident, superintendent of police Chandan Kumar Sinha said. Villagers surrounded four law enforcers and assaulted them, inflicting minor injuries on them. The injured police personnel were taken to Manatu healthcare centre, and were administered first aid, he said.

Three villagers suspected to have been involved in the assault on police were detained, the officer added.

