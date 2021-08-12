Jharkhand: Naxal Commander Killed, Cadre Injured in Fratricidal Fight

A Naxal commander was allegedly killed while another member was injured in an internal fight among the cadres in Jharkhand’s Palamu district on Thursday, police said. Both the members belonged to the banned left-wing extremist outfit, Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad (JJMP). The Jharkhand police said that it had come to their knowledge through intelligence that a wanted Naxal commander was killed and another armed cadre had suffered bullet injuries in a fratricidal fight among the members of JJMP in the Kokur forest area.

The Naxal commander, who was killed in the fight, has been identified as Ramsundar Ram.

“An anti-Naxal operation has been launched in the area to nab the extremist cadres active in Kokur forest,” said Pakur superintendent of police (SP) Chandan Sinha.

The Pakur SP further added that the main objective of the operation is to recover the bodies of the Naxals killed in the fratricidal fight.

“The anti-Naxal operation and search operation is being carried out by the Quick Action Team (QAT) of the Jharkhand Police and Pakur district police,” added the SP.

According to the officer, the joint forces have yet to recover the body of the killed Naxal commander. “According to inputs of our team at ground zero, there might have been a few more casualties in the Naxal unit. The team have spotted blood marks at several points, where the Naxal cadres opened fire at each other,” added the officer.

The QAT and Pakur district police jawans have recovered arms and ammunition from the Naxal camp. A senior police officer, part of the search operation, told the media that they have recovered two INSAS rifles, an SLR and .303 rifle from and several rounds of the bullets from the JJMP camp.

The officer added that the villagers told the security forces that the body of the Naxal commander was taken away by their banned outfits members. “The villagers had seen Naxal cadres carrying away several injured or dead extremists along with them,” added the officer.

