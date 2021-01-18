Jharkhand: Order to Withhold Salaries of Unvaccinated Govt Staffers Withdrawn After Backlash

An order issued by senior health officials of Jharkhand's Koderma district warning government employees not turning up for COVID vaccination of withholding salaries till they were immunised was withdrawn on Sunday after a backlash.

The order, issued by Chief Medical Officer Parvati Kumari Nag and District Immunisation Officer Dr Abhay Bhushan Prasad on Saturday said that the withheld salaries will be released only after the production of vaccination certificates.

Principal Secretary of the Health Department, Nitin Kulkarni confirmed that such an order was issued and it was later withdrawn. Sources said the order was issued after only a few people had turned up at the two vaccination centres in Koderma on Saturday against the administration's target to immunise 100 people at each facility.

Around 3,200 health workers were administered the Covishield vaccine at 48 centres across the state on the previous day. No reaction to the vaccine was found among any health worker, Kulkarni said.

