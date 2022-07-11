Jharkhand: PM Modi to Inaugurate Deoghar Airport, AIIMS on Tuesday; Security Beefed Up

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Deoghar Airport in Jharkhand and laid foundation stones for several fresh projects including the setting up of a new AIIMS in the district on Tuesday. An official release stated that the prime minister will lay foundation and inaugurate projects worth Rs 16,000 crore in Jharkhand.

The Deogarh Airport will be the second international airport in Jharkhand after Ranchi. PM Modi laid the foundation stone of the airport project on May 25, 2018. The 657-acre airport, dedicated to the people of the region on the occasion, has been built at a cost of Rs 401 crore.

The first flight from Deoghar to Kolkata will depart tomorrow, an official statement said. Low-cost carrier IndiGo had last week announced that it would launch the Kolkata-Deoghar flight service on July 12.



(Image: Special Arrangement)

The Deoghar airport will reduce the distance between Kolkata to Deoghar from 7.5 hours to 75 minutes and will be the second international airport in Jharkhand after Ranchi.

Prior to 2014, India had 74 airports in India but in 7 years, 66 new airports have been established taking the total to 140 airports, including heliports and water domes, as of April 2022. Under the UDAN scheme, more than 420 routes are operationalised as of June 2022. More than 1.79 lakh flights have flown under this scheme and have benefited several sectors pan-India including hilly sstates, north-eastern region, and islands.

11.5-km-long road show

Modi will also lay foundation stones for fresh projects and take part in an 11.5-km-long road show, a senior police officer said, adding that security has been tightened in the district.

BJP workers have been working to ensure a smooth programme, with some of the saffron party leaders, including Lok Sabha MP Nishikant Dubey, calling the 11.5-km-long road show a historic event. Senior police officer told PTI, lakhs of people are expected to witness or take part in the road show on Tuesday, and measures are being taken in the region to ensure that the programme passes off smoothly.Drones will be deployed to monitor the entire roadshow, he stated.

He also said that people from far and wide had been arriving in Deoghar to participate in the Shravani mela, which is set to commence on July 14, and arrangements have been made for their safety, too.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren had on Sunday held a high-level meeting with senior officials and police officers to take stock of the preparations and security arrangements ahead of the PM’s visit.

AIIMS

Of the projects that are set to get inaugurated on Tuesday include an in-patient Department (IPD) and operation theatre services at AIIMS, Deoghar.

“AIIMS in Deoghar is a boon for the healthcare sector of the entire region. The services at AIIMS Deoghar will get a further boost as the Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation the In-Patient Department (IPD) and Operation Theatre services at AIIMS, Deoghar. This is in accordance with the Prime Minister’s vision to develop excellent health care facilities in all parts of the country,” an official release said.



(Image: Special Arrangement)

Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation of AIIMS Deoghar on May 25, 2018. The setting up of new AIIMS at Deoghar will help in achieving the dual purpose of providing super speciality health care to the population while also helping to create a large pool of doctors and other health workers in this region.

There were only 7 AIIMS before 2014. During the last eight years, 16 AIIMS have been approved out of which MBBS classes and OPD services have begun in 10 hospitals. Limited IPD services have also been operationalized in 6 AIIMS.

Medical seats across the country thereby substantially increasing the number of doctors in the country. The number of UG seats have increased from around 51,000 before 2014 to around 90,000 seats in 2022 which is an increase of almost 80 per cent. The number of PG seats have increased by 93 per cent from around 31,000 seats before 2014 to around 60,000 seats.

(With inputs from PTI)

