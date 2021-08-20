Jharkhand Police Arrest 2 Men With Cache of Explosives in Dumka

Jharkhand police have recovered a large number of explosives from Shaharbera village in the Naxal-affected Dumka district. Apart from the recovery of explosives, two people have been arrested by the police. Dumka Superintendent of Police Ambar Lakda said the recoveries comprise 500 kg of ammonium nitrate, 157 gelatin sticks, and 4,500 detonators. He said that explosives were seized on the basis of inputs provided by three men currently lodged in jail.

Lakda said that police had arrested three people — Afzal Ansari, Mister Ansari, and Mohammad Ali. They were accused of kidnapping a stone trader from the Birbhum district of West Bengal and demanding a ransom of Rs 5 lakh. While taking the ransom money, the villagers caught the kidnappers and handed them over to the police. With the help of the villagers, the police rescued the kidnapped businessman.

“They are currently lodged in jails and provided inputs after which we recovered the explosives,” the senior police official said.

While giving details about the two people who have been arrested with the explosives, SP Lakda said, “The arrested accused have a criminal history. They have been wanted in extortion cases and other crimes. The main conspirator of the case, Milan Mirdha, a resident of the Birbhum district of West Bengal, is on the run. He will also be arrested soon.”

The police denied any Naxalite connection to the recovered explosives. They said the destination of the explosives is still a matter of investigation.

Jharkhand: Huge amount of explosives recovered from naxal-affected Shikaripara Police station area of Dumka. The recoveries comprise 500 kg of ammonium nitrate, 157 gelatin sticks & 4500 detonators.They were seized on basis of inputs by 3 history-sheeters currently lodged in jail pic.twitter.com/jZAqjZ4KNv— ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2021

Cops are now interrogating the two men. The police said that further action will be taken based on the information by the duo.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here