Jharkhand Police Arrest Constable, 4 Others for Murdering Bihar Businessman, Driver

The Jharkhand Police on Monday arrested five people, including one of its constables and four others, and claimed they had solved the abduction and murder mystery of a Bihar businessman and his driver.

According to Jharkhand Police, they have recovered the skeletons of the businessman and his driver from Pundaga village in Garhwa district. The deceased businessman has been identified as Mithilesh Prasad and his driver Srawan Kumar. Prasad was a noted businessman in Bihar and a resident of Aurangabad.

According to a senior officer of Jharkhand Police, Prasad, along with his wife and driver, was returning from Chhattisgarh’s Partapur after meeting their son and daughter-in-law on May 25. A Jharkhand Police constable, along with four others, stopped Prasad’s car on National Highway 139 in Kanda Ghati in Jharkhand’s Palamu and abducted Prasad and his driver at gunpoint.

“During our probe, we learnt that the abductors demanded a ransom of Rs 30 lakh. After several rounds of negotiation, the abductors had agreed to free the Bihar businessman and his driver for a ransom of Rs 10 lakh,” said Jharkhand Police.

According to Jharkhand Police, a complaint regarding the abduction of the Bihar businessman and his driver was lodged with the Palamu Police by Prasad’s wife.

“Almost a week after Prasad’s family gave the ransom to the abductors,” added Jharkhand Police.

“During our investigation and from our intelligence team, we got inputs about a constable of our force deployed in Deogarh to be the mastermind of the abduction,” said a senior officer of Jharkhand Police.

The Jharkhand Police officer further said that the police, after keeping a watch on his movements for several days, detained him for questioning. “During interrogation, he revealed to us that they had murdered Prasad and his driver a few hours after his abduction and buried his body in a forested area in Garhwa district,” added the officer.

The officer further said that on the details provided by the arrested constable they arrested four other persons involved in the abduction and murder and also recovered the skeletons of the two deceased.

The officer further added that they have recovered a rifle and around 80 rounds of bullets from the arrested constable and four others arrested.

