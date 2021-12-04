Jharkhand Police Asked to File Case Over Fake Tweet Announcing Lockdown

The Jharkhand government asked the police to lodge a case after a fake screenshot of Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s official Twitter handle announcing lockdown was shared. In a tweet, the Chief Minister’s Office said no decision regarding a lockdown was taken by the state government.

“This screenshot of Hon’ble CM @HemantSorenJMM’s twitter account in circulation is a fake post. It is REITERATED that no such decision on Covid-19 lockdown has been taken by the state government," it tweeted. “Jharkhand police is instructed to file FIR, identify the miscreants & take action," it added.

As per the fake screenshot, all schools, colleges, institutes and religious places will apparently be shut from December 6 to January 1 in view of the omicron variant.

