Jharkhand Police Book 4 Doctors For Negligence In Newborn Death Case

Police filed FIRs against four doctors in newborn death case in Jharkhand. (Image: News18)

The civil surgeon of the district hospital has been asked to set up a medical board over the death of the baby at the nursing home, he said.

An FIR has been registered against four doctors of a nursing home for their alleged negligence leading to the death of a newborn in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad district, police said on Monday. Sumit Parasher, the father of the deceased, lodged a complaint at Dhanbad Sadar Police Station, alleging that his baby died due to negligence of the four medical practitioners, including the owner of the health facility, a senior officer said.

As per the complaint, Parasher’s wife Shalini was admitted to the nursing home on September 9 and she gave birth to the child who died on last Saturday, he said. Under the supervision of a magistrate, post-mortem examination of the body was conducted at Shahid Nirmal Mahto Medical College and Hospital, Dhanbad Sadar Police Station officer in-charge Vinay Kumar Singh said.

The civil surgeon of the district hospital has been asked to set up a medical board over the death of the baby at the nursing home, he said. Indian Medical Association (IMA) Dhanbad chapter president Dr Major Chandan said doctors do their best to save critical patients.

“It is a matter of concern for us that the administration and police are taking action against medical practitioners for their alleged negligence, while no measures have been taken to stop assault on doctors," he said.

Recently, another FIR was registered against a doctor in Dhanbad for his alleged negligence in treatment of a Bokaro patient who had died at a hospital.

first published:September 13, 2021, 19:18 IST