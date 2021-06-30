Jharkhand Police Finds Missing ABVP Office Bearer's Body In Dumka

The Jharkhand Police on Tuesday found the body of the missing Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) office-bearer in Dumka. The body of Gaurav Kumar Das who was missing since last Saturday evening was found hanging from a palm tree at the top of a hill, 4 km from the city. According to police, it appears to be a case of murder. A bag and the bike of the deceased have been recovered from near the body. Gaurav was the city head of the Dumka district unit of ABVP.

Gaurav had gone missing since June 26. His family had informed the city police station about this. For the last three days, police were clueless about his whereabouts. On Tuesday, his body was found hanging from the tree. After finding Gaurav’s body, the police officials are currently investigating all aspects.

The truth behind the incident will be revealed after thorough investigation. What seems to be real loophole in the murder theory is the fact that the body was found atop a hill. Would it be possible to carry the body to the hilltop and hang it from the palm tree? Or is it a case of suicide? These are some aspects that the police are probing.

Along with studies, Gaurav was an active worker of the ABVP, the BJP’s student wing. It is said that he was also working for a private NGO.

The police officials are currently talking to the family members and friends of Gaurav. They are also questioning another office-bearer of ABVP’s Dumka unit. Cops said that they are still in the initial phase of the investigation and need time to reach any conclusion.

