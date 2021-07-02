Jharkhand Police Introduce "Smart Bank" To Help Children With Gadgets For Classes

After the school and colleges shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020, students found it hard to adapt to the new surroundings. During these testing times, Jharkhand police has come up with an innovative way to help those students who are unable to take classes due to lack of facilities at home.

The police department has introduced ‘smart bank,’ a brainchild of Jharkhand’s Director General of Police (DGP). Also termed as a gadgets bank, it will be available at all the police stations across the state.

Now, how will this bank work? The idea is residents living in an area can come over and drop their unused gadgets, laptop, smartphone, deskpots, at their nearest police station. After this, the devices will be distributed among the students in need.

The DGP said that the idea behind the initiative is to help the needy students, who hail from families who don’t have a good financial standing.

Will it be safe to submit your device?

The DGP and the Police Department have prepared a complete blueprint for this scheme. The details of the depositor along with technical details related to the equipment will also be kept on record. A receipt will then be issued.

After this procedure, the devices can be given to the children, who have already applied. Along with the application, the recommendation of the principal of their school and an affidavit regarding the income of the children’s family need to be deposited in the school to ensure that the cheaters stay at bay.

In a conversation with the Times of India, the DGP said, “There is a digital divide in the country and if we are unable to bridge this gap, the frustration among those willing to study but do not have the gadget can manifest in various forms, sometimes detrimental to society,” he said.

