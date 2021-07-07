Jharkhand Police Preparing Counter Strategy Against Naxals

The Naxal organisation CPI Maoist is planning to challenge security forces in Jharkhand with a new strategy. The Naxals have issued a 14-page booklet detailing their dangerous plans. Jharkhand police are also preparing to thwart the nefarious design of the Naxals. The state police officials are preparing a common strategy by taking the locals in Naxal affected areas into confidence.

According to a 14-page booklet released by the Central Committee of CPI-Maoist, the Naxalites are preparing to set up base camps in East Bihar, Northeast Jharkhand and Dandakaranya regions. Maoists are increasing the strength of the organization as well as expanding the base by adding more fighters.

It has been decided by the Central Committee members of CPI-Maoist to celebrate Martyr’s Memorial Week from 28 July to 3 August.

Around 160 Maoists have been killed in the past year in police encounters and other reasons. However, casualties have been reported from both sides. According to the Maoists, 11 Naxal cadres lost their lives in Bihar-Jharkhand. The biggest massacre occurred in Dandakaranya, where a whopping 101 cadres were martyred. Apart from this, 14 comrades were martyred in Odisha, eight in Maharashtra-Madhya Pradesh-Chhattisgarh, 11 in Andhra-Odisha border area, one in Western Valley, and 14 in Telangana. Of the 160 killed, 30 are women Naxalites.

Counter strategy by police

The Jharkhand police is not taking the Naxals’ booklet lightly by any means. Counter strategy is being planned out while the coordination between security agencies is being improved.

The police have also pleaded with the residents of the state to not join the Naxalites so that the root cause of the increase in Naxal base can be eliminated.

Inspector General (Operations) Amol Vishnukant said that the booklet issued regarding the strategy of Naxalites is being verified and related instructions are being given to the Superintendent of Police of Naxal affected districts.

