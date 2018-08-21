English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Jharkhand Police Recruitment 2018: 530 Group ‘D’ Posts, Apply from 1 September 2018
The application process for Jharkhand Police recruitment is scheduled to commence from 1 September 2018 and interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before 24 September 2018, 5:00 pm.
Representative image. (Courtesy: PTI)
Jharkhand Police Recruitment 2018 Notification to fill 530 vacancies for the post of Group ‘D’ has been released on the official website of Jharkhand Police - jhpolice.gov.in.
The application process for the same is scheduled to commence from 1 September 2018 and interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before 24 September 2018, 5:00 pm.
Jharkhand Police Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 530
Daftari - 4
Cook - 162
Water Carrier - 125
Washer man - 67
Sweeper - 103
Barber - 69
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must be class 10th passed from a recognized education board or institute.
Applicants must read through the official advertisement to understand the job requirement for each post.
Official Advertisement:
https://cdn.s3waas.gov.in/s3a760880003e7ddedfef56acb3b09697f/uploads/2018/08/2018081899.pdf
Age Limit:
Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 25 years as on 1st August 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.
Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs 5,200 – Rs 20,200 with Grade pay of Rs 1,800.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a written examination.
Important Dates:
Start date of sending hard-copy of application form – 1 September 2018
Last date of sending hard-copy of application form – 24 September 2018
