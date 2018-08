Jharkhand Police Recruitment 2018: 530 Group ‘D’ Posts, Apply from 1 September 2018

Jharkhand Police Recruitment 2018 Notification to fill 530 vacancies for the post of Group ‘D’ has been released on the official website of Jharkhand Police - jhpolice.gov.in The application process for the same is scheduled to commence from 1 September 2018 and interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before 24 September 2018, 5:00 pm.Total Posts: 530Daftari - 4Cook - 162Water Carrier - 125Washer man - 67Sweeper - 103Barber - 69The applicant must be class 10th passed from a recognized education board or institute.Applicants must read through the official advertisement to understand the job requirement for each post.Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 25 years as on 1st August 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs 5,200 – Rs 20,200 with Grade pay of Rs 1,800.The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a written examination.Start date of sending hard-copy of application form – 1 September 2018Last date of sending hard-copy of application form – 24 September 2018