Jharkhand Police Seize Rs 91 Lakh In Cash From Bengal Bound

car, 4 held Dhanbad (Jharkhand), Sep 30: The police seized Rs 91.05 lakh in unaccounted cash from a car in Jharkhands Dhanbad district and arrested four persons, an official said on Wednesday. The car which was going to West Bengal from Bihar’s Gaya district was intercepted at Barbadda on NH-2 on Tuesday night.

Income Tax officials are probing the matter and interrogating the men who were carrying the money, Superintendent of Police (City), R Ramkumar, said. Sources at Dhanbad Income Tax department said the car was intercepted on a piece of information provided by it.

The police also recovered a handgun from the arrested persons. The seized car, registered in West Bengal, has been kept at Barbadda police station of coal city.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor