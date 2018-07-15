English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Jharkhand Police Trace Fourth Child Sold in Ranchi Baby Selling Racket
An employee of the charity-run shelter home 'Nirmal Hriday' was arrested on July 4 for allegedly selling a child born to a minor inmate of the home to a couple from Uttar Pradesh.
Ranchi: Jharkhand Police said on Sunday that they have found the fourth child "given away for free" by a woman who worked as a nun for a shelter home run by Mother Teresa's Missionaries of Charity in Ranchi.
The police statement came a day after the woman "confessed" about having sold three children and giving away the fourth for free to different persons.
Superintendent of Police Aman Kumar told PTI that the fourth child was traced in Ranchi on Sunday. He declined to give details, saying the matter was "highly confidential".
On Saturday, Senior Superintendent of Police Anis Gupta said sister Konsalia of the charity has confessed to the crime and said she had "sold" the three kids to three persons.
An employee of the charity-run shelter home 'Nirmal Hriday' was arrested on July 4 for allegedly selling a child born to a minor inmate of the home to a couple from Uttar Pradesh.
Sister Konsalia was arrested on July 5 in connection with the case. The baby was rescued on July 3.
The second child was rescued from Morabadi area of Ranchi on July 8 and the third of the four children was rescued from Simdega in Jharkhand on July 11.
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
