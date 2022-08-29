Protest erupted in Jharkhand’s Dumka after a woman, who had been set ablaze by a man after she turned down his romantic advances, succumbed to her injuries on Sunday. Two accused have been arrested, police said.

The accused, identified as Shahrukh, had allegedly poured petrol on the 19-year-old woman on Tuesday through the window of her home when she was asleep and set her on fire. Shahrukh, and the person who supplied the petrol, have both been arrested by the police.

The woman, Ankita Kumari, a student of Class 12, had been first admitted to Phulo Jhano Medical College and Hospital in Dumka in critical condition with 90 percent burns. Later, she was referred to Ranchi’s Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) for better treatment, the police said. She succumbed to her injuries at RIMS at around 2:30 am on Sunday.

Soon after the news of her death came to light, people in the area started protesting. Section 144 was imposed in parts. “The accused Shahrukh has been arrested. We’ll apply at fast track court for a fast trial. People are cooperating with us. We appeal to people to maintain peace. The situation is under control and Section 144 has been imposed,” Dumka SP Ambar Lakda told ANI on Sunday.

The district administration announced a compensation of Rs 1 lakh to be given to the victim’s family. However, local BJP leaders have demanded that a compensation of Rs 1 crore and a government job be given to the family.

According to the statement given to an executive magistrate, the woman had said that the accused called her on her mobile around 10 days back pestering her to become his friend. “He called me again around 8 pm on Monday and told me that he would kill me if I did not talk to him. I informed my father about the threat after which he assured me that he would talk to the man’s family on Tuesday. After having our dinner, we went to sleep. I was sleeping in another room.

“On Tuesday morning, I experienced a sensation of pain on my back and could smell something burning. I found him running away when I opened my eyes. I started screaming in pain and went to my father’s room. My parents doused the fire and took me to the hospital,” the woman had spoken with great difficulty while the police recorded her statement, as per PTI.

Jharkhand health minister Banna Gupta reacted to the matter saying that strict action would be taken against the accused and a fast trial would be ensured. “The state government is serious regarding the murder of a girl in Dumka. Stringent action will be taken against perpetrators. We will ensure a fast trial. We have talked to DC in this regard,” he said.

(With agency inputs)

