Jharkhand: Protests in Ranchi After Class 12 Student Set Afire for Resisting Advances; Sec 144 in Dumka | Updates

Protests erupted in Jharkhand’s capital Ranchi over the death of a 19-year-old woman in Dumka. The woman was set on fire on August 23 when she was fast asleep at her home in Dumka town. Enraged over the incident, locals staged protests forcing the police to impose prohibitory orders. Two accused have been arrested so far in the case.

Here are the latest updates in the Dumka incident so far:

Expressing grief over the incident, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren ordered the Dumka administration to provide an assistance of Rs 10 lakhs to the kin of the deceased and directed the proceedings to be done from the fast track court.



CM Soren said that such an incident has no place in society and the guilty should be given the harshest punishment.

A lot of evil acts are being seen in society. This incident is heart-wrenching & the law is taking its course. The accused has been arrested. It is our effort to see that he is punished at the earliest: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren on death of a girl after being set ablaze in Dumka pic.twitter.com/rTskBd9h7x — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2022

The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) has asked the DGP to give an early report on the progress of the investigation which is to be done by an ADG rank officer.

Naeem alias Chhotu Khan, the second accused in Dumka murder case, has been arrested.

Jharkhand | Naeem alias Chhotu Khan, the second accused in Dumka murder case, has been arrested. After presenting the accused in Dumka court, he was sent to jail: Dumka SP Amber Lakra https://t.co/Fu6bDvGAOd pic.twitter.com/J2qdAW9iKf — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2022

Former chief minister and Union Minister Arjun Munda demanded that the state government to constitute a Special Task Force (STF) to handle the case.

Who’s responsible for such incidents?Were appropriate measures taken to save the victim? How will accused be punished? State Govt should respond. To maintain people’s trust they should issue a statement: Union Min A Munda to ANI, on death of a girl after being set ablaze in Dumka pic.twitter.com/PVPM9YDw7l — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2022

National Commission for Women (NCW) has sought the action taken report from the Jharkhand DGP.

Since arrest already made we asked Jharkhand DGP for action taken report. There’s a mindset that you forcefully ask a woman to marry you&if she refuses, set her ablaze-it’s pathetic.There should be conversation on this: NCW chief on death of a girl after being set ablaze in Dumka pic.twitter.com/BASO8bPQ8r — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2022

In a bid to maintain law and order, Section-144 CrPC has been imposed in Dumka sub-division. The gathering of five and more people in one place is prohibited. Rally, demonstration, and procession are not allowed without prior permission, news agency PTI reported quoting Sub-divisional officer (SDO) Maheswar Mahto.

The incident happened in Dumka town on Tuesday when the accused, identified as Shahrukh, allegedly poured petrol on the woman from outside the window of her room when she was sleeping and set her on fire. Shahrukh has been arrested.

The woman succumbed to burn injuries during treatment at RIMS, Ranchi, around 2.30 am on Sunday. Her body was brought to Dumka after the post-mortem examination.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here