English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Jharkhand PSC Recruitment 2018: 1118 Assistant Professor Posts, Apply before 31 August 2018
Jharkhand PSC aims to recruit candidates in various departments for backlog and regular posts. Interested candidates must apply for the relevant subject on or before 31 August 2018
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
Jharkhand PSC Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 1118 vacancies for the post of Assistant Professor has begun on the official website of Jharkhand Public Service Commission, Ranchi - jpsc.gov.in.
Jharkhand PSC aims to recruit candidates in various departments for backlog and regular posts. Interested candidates must apply for the relevant subject on or before 31st August 2018 by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for Jharkhand PSC Recruitment 2018 for Assistant Professor Posts?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.jpsc.gov.in/
Step 2 – Click on ‘Recruitment of Assistant Professor (Backlog) in Universities of Jharkhand Advt.No. 05/2018’ or ‘Recruitment of Assistant Professor (Regular) in Universities of Jharkhand Advt.No. 04/2018’ under ‘Latest Recruitment/ Opening’ on the home page
Step 3 – Click on link ‘Payment’ for respective advertisement
Step 4 – Accept the terms and condition and click on Proceed
Step 5 – Select the category from drop down
Step 6 – Fill the details and pay online fee
Step 7 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference
Step 8 – Click on ‘Application from’ under respective advertisement
Step 9 – a PDF will display
Step 10 – Download the application form and take a printout of the form
Step 11 – Send the hardcopy of the duly filled form at the below mentioned address:
‘Exam Controller, Jharkhand Public Service Commission, Circular Road, Ranchi – 834001’
Direct Link of Payment Process for Backlog Posts - https://www.onlinesbi.com/prelogin/icollecthome.htm?corpID=552461
Direct Link of Application Form for Backlog Posts - http://www.jpsc.gov.in/data/Backlog_05-2018-2.pdf
Direct Link of Payment Process for Regular Posts - https://www.onlinesbi.com/prelogin/icollecthome.htm?corpID=552461
Direct Link of Application Form for Regular Posts - http://www.jpsc.gov.in/data/regular_04-2018.pdf
Application Fee:
Unreserved/ OBC/ SC/ ST Category – Rs 600 plus bank charges
Unreserved/ OBC/ SC/ ST Category (Jharkhand) – Rs 150 plus bank charges
Jharkhand PSC Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 1118
Regular: 552
Anthropology – 7
Bangla – 7
Botany- 22
Chemistry – 40
Commerce – 10
Economics – 45
English – 34
Geography-34
Geology – 64
History – 28
Ho – 7
Home Science – 10
Khariya - 5
Khortha- 6
Kurmali - 2
Kurukh - 16
Mathematics - 26
Mundari - 25
Nagpuri - 4
Oriya- 01 post
Panchagania - 7
Philosophy - 18
Physics - 22
Political Science- 34
Psychology - 7
Sanskrit - 12
Santhali - 11
Sociology - 21
Urdu - 20
Zoology-14
Music - 3
Backlog Posts: 566
Anthropology - 8
Bangla - 20
Botany - 32
Chemistry - 33
Commerce-33
Economics - 24
English - 71
Geography - 14
Geology - 8
Hindi-27
History - 27
Home Science - 6
Kurmali - 3
Labor and Social Welfare - 2
Maithili - 2
Mathematics - 41
Nagpuri-7
Oriya- 3
Philosophy - 24
Physics - 26
Political Science - 47
Psychology - 25
Sanskrit - 18
Sociology - 7
Statistics - 2
Urdu-22
Zoology- 34
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must possess Master’s Degree with minimum of 55% marks in the relevant subject and the candidate must have passed the National Eligibility Test/ Jharkhand Eligibility Test accredited by UGC.
Age Limit:
Backlog Posts: Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 53 to 58 years as on 1st August 2018.
Regular Posts: Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 50 to 55 years as on 1st August 2018.
Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs 15,600 – Rs 39,100 with grade pay of Rs 6,000.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of academic qualification, experience and an Interview.
Also Watch
Jharkhand PSC aims to recruit candidates in various departments for backlog and regular posts. Interested candidates must apply for the relevant subject on or before 31st August 2018 by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for Jharkhand PSC Recruitment 2018 for Assistant Professor Posts?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.jpsc.gov.in/
Step 2 – Click on ‘Recruitment of Assistant Professor (Backlog) in Universities of Jharkhand Advt.No. 05/2018’ or ‘Recruitment of Assistant Professor (Regular) in Universities of Jharkhand Advt.No. 04/2018’ under ‘Latest Recruitment/ Opening’ on the home page
Step 3 – Click on link ‘Payment’ for respective advertisement
Step 4 – Accept the terms and condition and click on Proceed
Step 5 – Select the category from drop down
Step 6 – Fill the details and pay online fee
Step 7 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference
Step 8 – Click on ‘Application from’ under respective advertisement
Step 9 – a PDF will display
Step 10 – Download the application form and take a printout of the form
Step 11 – Send the hardcopy of the duly filled form at the below mentioned address:
‘Exam Controller, Jharkhand Public Service Commission, Circular Road, Ranchi – 834001’
Direct Link of Payment Process for Backlog Posts - https://www.onlinesbi.com/prelogin/icollecthome.htm?corpID=552461
Direct Link of Application Form for Backlog Posts - http://www.jpsc.gov.in/data/Backlog_05-2018-2.pdf
Direct Link of Payment Process for Regular Posts - https://www.onlinesbi.com/prelogin/icollecthome.htm?corpID=552461
Direct Link of Application Form for Regular Posts - http://www.jpsc.gov.in/data/regular_04-2018.pdf
Application Fee:
Unreserved/ OBC/ SC/ ST Category – Rs 600 plus bank charges
Unreserved/ OBC/ SC/ ST Category (Jharkhand) – Rs 150 plus bank charges
Jharkhand PSC Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 1118
Regular: 552
Anthropology – 7
Bangla – 7
Botany- 22
Chemistry – 40
Commerce – 10
Economics – 45
English – 34
Geography-34
Geology – 64
History – 28
Ho – 7
Home Science – 10
Khariya - 5
Khortha- 6
Kurmali - 2
Kurukh - 16
Mathematics - 26
Mundari - 25
Nagpuri - 4
Oriya- 01 post
Panchagania - 7
Philosophy - 18
Physics - 22
Political Science- 34
Psychology - 7
Sanskrit - 12
Santhali - 11
Sociology - 21
Urdu - 20
Zoology-14
Music - 3
Backlog Posts: 566
Anthropology - 8
Bangla - 20
Botany - 32
Chemistry - 33
Commerce-33
Economics - 24
English - 71
Geography - 14
Geology - 8
Hindi-27
History - 27
Home Science - 6
Kurmali - 3
Labor and Social Welfare - 2
Maithili - 2
Mathematics - 41
Nagpuri-7
Oriya- 3
Philosophy - 24
Physics - 26
Political Science - 47
Psychology - 25
Sanskrit - 18
Sociology - 7
Statistics - 2
Urdu-22
Zoology- 34
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must possess Master’s Degree with minimum of 55% marks in the relevant subject and the candidate must have passed the National Eligibility Test/ Jharkhand Eligibility Test accredited by UGC.
Age Limit:
Backlog Posts: Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 53 to 58 years as on 1st August 2018.
Regular Posts: Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 50 to 55 years as on 1st August 2018.
Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs 15,600 – Rs 39,100 with grade pay of Rs 6,000.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of academic qualification, experience and an Interview.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Parth Sharma
-
Jharkhand Hunger Deaths Part I: Killed By Hunger: The 20% of Jharkhand's Population Crying for Food
-
Monday 16 July , 2018
'Modi Govt Empowering Muslims and Dalits' says Kiren Rijiju, MoS Home Affairs
-
Saturday 14 July , 2018
Connaught Place Is Ranked The World's 9th Most Expensive Office Location
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Family Which Hosted Burhan Wani Has Terror Stricken Lives
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
Jharkhand Hunger Deaths Part I: Killed By Hunger: The 20% of Jharkhand's Population Crying for Food
Monday 16 July , 2018 'Modi Govt Empowering Muslims and Dalits' says Kiren Rijiju, MoS Home Affairs
Saturday 14 July , 2018 Connaught Place Is Ranked The World's 9th Most Expensive Office Location
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Family Which Hosted Burhan Wani Has Terror Stricken Lives
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Domestic Umpire Cries Foul, Says Exam Papers Rigged to Help ‘Favourites’
- Salman Khan Chills 'Alone' in Mall, Apparently Nobody Recognizes Him; See Well-timed Video
- Ant-Man and the Wasp: Marvel's Wishy-Washy Feminism is Just a Gimmick to Make Box-Office Hits
- Engineering Students in Delhi-NCR Can Now Study Mechatronics Program by Mercedes-Benz in College
- Kylie Jenner and Travis Scotts' Photoshoot Turns Up Heat, Comes Under Fire for Plagiarism